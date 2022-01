WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the L.A. Clippers 116-115 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... For a franchise that has suffered many defeats over the years, few have come as crushing and unexpected as the one they endured on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. The Wizards led the Clippers by 35 points in the first half, only to see it diminish rapidly in a second half in which they were outscored 80-47. They left the court stunned following a Luke Kennard four-point play that gave L.A. their very first lead of the night with 1.9 seconds to go.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO