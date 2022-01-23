Edmonds Police, SWAT responded to armed, barricaded person

President Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday afternoon as Russia's military buildup near Ukraine heightens tensions in the region. A White House readout of the call said Mr. Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine." The call comes a day after the U.S. delivered a response to Russia's demands, suggesting some room for progress on things like arms control in Europe, but remaining firm on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

