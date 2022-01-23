ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Required from: Immediate

Contract term: Permanent / full-time year round

Hours: 36 Hours per week spread across early, late and weekend shifts as per rota

Northwood College for Girls is looking to recruit an experienced, hardworking and conscientious full time Caretaker to join its Estates Team.

As part of the team, you will be key in supporting and developing the school, its estate and its community by ensuring the environment is safe, clean and presentable.

The remit of the Estates Team is wide-ranging and you will work closely with other professional staff, academic staff and our trusted contractors. Although not essential, you may have a trade qualification (plumber, electrician, carpentry) or horticultural experience.

About the School:

Northwood College for Girls is an independent, academically selective day school for approximately 840 girls aged 3-18.

Benefits:

As part of the GDST, the UK's leading network of independent girls' schools, we can offer a variety of benefits, such as:

  • Competitive salaries and pay progression
  • Access to extensive professional development opportunities
  • Good transport links
  • Training grants for qualifications
  • Generous pension schemes
  • Free life assurance benefit
  • A discount of up to 50% on fees for children at GDST schools
  • Interest free loans for training, computer purchase loans and travel season ticket loans
  • A Cycle to Work scheme
  • Competitive terms and conditions of employment

For further details and an application form please click the apply button.

Applications must be received by 9am on Monday 24 January 2022.

Interviews will be held w/c 24 January 2022.

The GDST is committed to diversity, inclusion and real change: a family where every individual is valued, respected and included.

We are committed to the safeguarding of children and child protection screening will apply to this post.

