New autism center set to open

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lighthouse Autism Center, a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) provider for autistic children, will open a new center in Champaign on Jan. 31.

The Champaign center at 2301 West Bradley Avenue will be the organization’s first in the state of Illinois. Lighthouse has 20 centers in Indiana and three in Michigan.

Maggie Gendel, Senior Director of Business Development for Lighthouse, said the new center will include “bright and beautiful spaces with materials that facilitate natural, play-based learning.” Children enrolled at the center will work on things like increasing communication, language and social skills, and decreasing problematic behavior.

The new center will be able to accommodate more than 20 children and provide jobs for upwards of 40 people.

