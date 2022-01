The story of Romania’s deadliest plane crash and the series of events that led up to the demise of TAROM flight 371. On the 31st of March 1995, a TAROM Airbus A310-324, registered as YR-LCC, took off from Bucharest on route to Brussels. Sadly the plane crashed in a field a few minutes after takeoff killing all passengers and crew. Before we get into what caused the crash, it is essential to know that up until then, TAROM had a relatively good safety record despite flying mainly Soviet-built aircraft.

