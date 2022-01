It seems like the saga over the Montana ranch owned by music superstar and talk show host Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has gone on for years now. Just to recap or in case you're new to the case, the two decided to buy a ranch here in Montana and once the pandemic hit, stayed at the ranch to wait it out. Like many other couples during the last couple of years of isolation, instead of waiting it out together, they decided that it was time to wait it out apart AND to go their separate ways.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO