Cha Cha Real Smooth review: It's never too late to be coming of age

At first glance, actor-writer-director Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” might look like your typical cutesy and whimsical Sundance dramedy, about a twenty-something college graduate learning a valuable life lesson and experiencing a bit of a delayed coming of age. While that’s not an inaccurate description of Raiff’s disarmingly lovely film (programmed in this year’s US Dramatic Competition), what feels miraculous about “Cha Cha” is: it doesn’t come with even an ounce of that cringe-inducing Sundance fancifulness, a brand that many love to hate. On the contrary, Raiff’s sophomore feature is as grown-up and worldly as movies come, navigating weighty topics like romance, mental illness, identity, family, and soulmates with unusual grace and maturity.
Comments / 0