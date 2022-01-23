ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cha Cha Real Smooth review: It's never too late to be coming of age

By Leah Greenblatt
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not know Cooper Raiff, but you still know him. Like Zach Braff and Bo Burnham before him, he's that floppy half-grown puppy of a guy — anxious, adorable, a little bit insufferable — caught somewhere between adolescence and adulthood, and too full of feelings for his own good. As...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lena Dunham: Critics tear into Girls star’s ‘off-putting’ new film Sharp Stick

Lena Dunham’s new film Sharp Stick has made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival – but the reaction has been somewhat less than impressed.The Girls star’s latest offering focuses on a 26-year-old babysitter (Kristine Froseth) who undergoes a sexual awakening after losing her virginity to her employer.Alongside Froseth, the independent drama also stars Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal and Dunham herself, who also directed and wrote the script.Early reviews for the film have been damning, however, and the effort currently holds a score of just 37 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (at...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Review: A Quintessential Dude With Attitude and Crush on Older Woman Sundance Film. That’s a Good and Not So Good Thing

He’s a cha cha real smooth talker. He’s 22, tall and handsome with a beard, but not a scruffy hipster beard — more like a post-millennial, post-ironic traditional beard, which sets off features that are finely chiseled in a Middle American corporate way. (When he grins, he looks like Donny Osmond.) He’s just out of college but has no idea what he wants to do. He’s a Zoomer spinning his wheels, part of a tradition of aimless rebel slackers that stretches back to “The Graduate.” He’s sincere but a bit smarmy, a “nice guy” who knows how to use his...
THEATER & DANCE
/Film

Cha Cha Real Smooth Review: Cooper Raiff And Dakota Johnson Star In This Ultra-Charming Modern Rom-Com [Sundance 2022]

Inspired by indie stalwarts like the Duplass Brothers, writer/director/producer/star Cooper Raiff crafts a low-key, personality-driven hit with "Cha Cha Real Smooth," a fun, largely playful romantic-comedy which also uses melancholy to great effect. Raiff's first feature, "Shithouse," won the top prize at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, and his sophomore effort is another crowd-pleaser which establishes him as a welcome voice on the indie scene.
THEATER & DANCE
Houston Chronicle

In the fantastic new dramedies 'Single Drunk Female' and 'As We See It,' it's never too late to grow up

If 28-year-old Samantha Fink, a writer in New York forced to move back home, weren't in so much denial, she'd pray for the serenity to become merely a train wreck. In the first episode of the new dramedy "Single Drunk Female," Sam (Sofia Black-D'Elia) nearly blinds her boss, destroys two cars and ends up in jail, "covered in, like, 50 kinds of urine." When she lands a job as a grocery-store cashier, her put-upon mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy), congratulates her a little too honestly: "I'm proud of you. Definitely did not think you could do it."
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
KTVU FOX 2

Sundance Film Festival 2022: Sterling K. Brown, TikTok and ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

Every year around this time, film critics, movie-lovers, artists and producers descend on Park City, Utah for the storied Sundance Film Festival. This year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made gathering in-person an impossibility (as it did in 2021 as well), but that hasn’t stopped the world’s biggest cinephiles from seeing some of the most exciting films on the horizon well before they turn up at multiplexes.
THEATER & DANCE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Apple drops $15 million to distribute locally filmed 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

A movie that was filmed in Pittsburgh last summer got a huge distribution deal after premiering earlier this week at the Sundance Film Festival. It was announced late Wednesday evening that “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” writer-director Cooper Raiff’s highly anticipated follow-up to his breakout 2020 debut feature “S***house,” had been scooped up for worldwide distribution by Apple for about $15 million. Apple beat out Netflix, Amazon and Sony Pictures in a bidding war for the rights to make its AppleTV+ streaming service the exclusive home of “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” according to Variety’s Matt Donnelly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Brad Garrett
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Bo Burnham
theplaylist.net

Cooper Raiff Talks ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ & How Dakota Johnson Was Like A Co-Director [Sundance Interview]

At first glance, actor-writer-director Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” might look like your typical cutesy and whimsical Sundance dramedy, about a twenty-something college graduate learning a valuable life lesson and experiencing a bit of a delayed coming of age. While that’s not an inaccurate description of Raiff’s disarmingly lovely film (programmed in this year’s US Dramatic Competition), what feels miraculous about “Cha Cha” is: it doesn’t come with even an ounce of that cringe-inducing Sundance fancifulness, a brand that many love to hate. On the contrary, Raiff’s sophomore feature is as grown-up and worldly as movies come, navigating weighty topics like romance, mental illness, identity, family, and soulmates with unusual grace and maturity.
MOVIES
The Independent

Cha Cha Real Smooth The feel-good comedy that looks set to be the crowd-pleasing hit of the year

A feel-good comedy film has become the biggest Sundance hit after being snapped up by Apple.One year after the streaming service bought CODA with the biggest deal of the festival, it’s struck again after purchasing the release rights for a film being tipped as the crowd-pleasing hit of the year.The film is titled Cha Cha Real Smooth, which is written and directed by its lead star, the 24-year-old Cooper Raiff.It’s Raiff’s second film after S**house, which was renamed Freshman Year and released in the UK online in October 2021.Cha Cha Real Smooth follows a college graduate, based in New Jersey,...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Nabs Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Out of Sundance

Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is officially dancing to Apple TV Plus. The tech giant has nabbed the second feature from the heat-seeking director out of this year’s virtual edition of the Sundance Film Festival. Apple emerged victorious from a competitive bidding situation that attracted Netflix, Amazon and Sony Pictures as potential buyers. The deal was brokered by ICM Partners, WME and Endeavor Content. It closed close to $15 million, an individual familiar with the talks stated. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” stars Raiff as a recent graduate working as a bar mitzvah hype man. While on the job, he strikes up a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coming Of Age#Cha Cha Real Smooth#Covid#Coda#Tulane#Meat Sticks
UPI News

Apple acquires 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Apple has landed writer and director Cooper Raiff's film Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson for Apple TV+. Apple acquired the film at the 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival for around $15 million. Raiff also stars in the film as college graduate Andrew who gets...
MOVIES
EW.com

A Walk to Remember director forgot Anne Hathaway was almost the lead: 'I was pulling for Mandy'

In the words of Mia Thermopolis, "Shut up!" because another Princess Diaries alum was considered for the lead role in A Walk to Remember. Mandy Moore made her leading role debut in the 2002 romance film as Jamie Sullivan, the ostracized teenage daughter of a reverend. The film debuted a year after Moore had a supporting role in the first Princess Diaries film opposite Anne Hathaway as Lana Thomas, a cheerleader who antagonized Hathaway's Mia and her misfit pals.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House…’ Review: Kristen Bell’s Woman-in-Peril Spoof Lacks Inspiration

One only has to hear the word salad that is Netflix’s new series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” to understand what it’s poking fun at: movies and books focused on wine moms/alcoholic women (the line is so blurry in this genre) who stumble onto a mystery, aren’t believed, and must become their own citizen detective. The Lifetime television network is synonymous with these types of stories. And it is the television channel for women that feels like the predominant inspiration for this Kristen Bell-starring series. Bell plays Anna Whitaker, a woman who’s...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Jennifer Coolidge credits Ariana Grande impression for pulling her career out of 'a dead zone'

Ariana Grande's hilarious impression of a comedy legend made Hollywood want more of Jennifer Coolidge real bad. "It was the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me," Coolidge told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, referencing Grande's now-iconic 2018 caricature of her Legally Blonde character Paulette during a visit to Fallon's set. "I was going through a dead zone, not much was going on. Then, Ariana did this imitation on your show, and you encouraged her, and then this ball got rolling!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Taylor Lautner Talks Resurgence of 'Twilight' and His Love of TwiMoms (Exclusive)

Taylor Lautner is reflecting on how Twilight is finding a new audience. The 29-year-old actor told ET's Matt Cohen how he feels about the franchise that made him famous experiencing a resurgence as of late. The five-movie series, in which Lautner starred as werewolf Jacob Black, was incredibly popular when...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy