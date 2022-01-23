Frederick County and Washington County fire department rescues stranded civilians from Potomac River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. ( WDVM ) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue assisted Washington County with a water rescue Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:49 a.m. Frederick County and Washington County fire and rescue services were called to assist with a water rescue involving three adults stranded on a boat on the Potomac River.

Washington County Company 11 and Airboat 28 could get victims to shore.

No civilian or fire department injuries were reported.

