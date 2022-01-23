ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Frederick County and Washington County fire department rescues stranded civilians from Potomac River

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ieIO_0dtiM0T400

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. ( WDVM ) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue assisted Washington County with a water rescue Saturday morning.

Officer and victim identified in fatal police chase crash

At approximately 8:49 a.m. Frederick County and Washington County fire and rescue services were called to assist with a water rescue involving three adults stranded on a boat on the Potomac River.

Washington County Company 11 and Airboat 28 could get victims to shore.

No civilian or fire department injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Electrical fire causes $15,000 in damages to Hagerstown home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An electrical fire caused damages of about $15,000 to a home at the 9000 block of Garis Shop Drive on Thursday afternoon. The electrical fire occurred due to a treadmill still plugged into a socket inside the garage, according to Fire Marshal Edward L. Ernst. There was one person present at the time of the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Washington County Health Department distributes free KN95 masks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Federal health officials are recommending Americans use higher-grade KN95 masks to protect themselves from the Omicron variant, instead of the cloth masks that many are used to. But these KN95 masks have been tricky to get a hold of. The Washington County Health Department is giving out masks to the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Frederick County offers taxi access program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a senior citizen or someone who has a disability, and you find it hard to travel, the transit services of Frederick County want to remind you that the Taxi Access Program is available to help fulfill your needs.  The Taxi Access Program (TAP) is meant to be an […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Juliet’s Italian market and café victim of burglary

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local food market in downtown Fredrick was a victim of burglary. Owner Juliet Kaufman, of Juliet’s Italian Market and Café located on East Church Street, was shocked when she went she arrived at her business Tuesday morning. “When I got here, you know, the police and looking at it, so […]
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fire Department#Potomac River#Airboat#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Cybersecurity and protecting health officers is a concern managing omicron variant spread in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the security of the state’s health care infrastructure has been under attack. It goes back to the end of last year when there was a cybersecurity breach of the database tracking the infestation rate of the omicron variant, compromising metrics on vaccine distribution, hospitalization and the level of community […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County Council receives criticism during town hall

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Residents in Frederick County, Maryland voiced their concerns about a proposed bill to set up a police accountability board. The bill has been a hot topic for members of the Frederick County Council as they work to set up a police accountability board. When the legislation was originally proposed to the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Should police be in schools? Magruder HS shooting sparks debate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ever since the shooting at Magruder High School on Friday that left a 10th-grade student in critical condition, it’s reopened the conversation of whether schools are safer with police in the buildings. After 19 years, this was the first year the school resource officers program was removed at MCPS, but this […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

Bomb threat in Parkersburg, one person in custody

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — Parkersburg police say that there is a reported bomb threat at Rural King in the Park Shopping Center. They say that Parkersburg PD, the Parkersburg Fire Department, and “several other law enforcement agencies,” are on the scene currently. They say that one person is in custody and authorities are checking the […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

Manassas man arrested for attack at gym

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following a vicious attack at a gym in Manassas, Virginia, where police say 21-year-old Cameron Payton assaulted a 46-year-old man. It happened at Planet Fitness on 7680 of Stream Walk Lane. Police say Payton and the victim, who knew each other, were involved in a verbal […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Loudoun County small businesses still struggling from effects of pandemic

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The pandemic has taken its toll on the entire economy, especially on local businesses. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and his House counterpart Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton spoke with local business owners about this topic on Thursday morning. Among the members in the discussion were hotel owners, printing and marketing company owners and restaurant […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Delegate Neil Parrott bill would relax restrictions on nursing home visitations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Delegate Neil Parrott is promoting legislation in the Maryland General Assembly that would designate an essential caregiver to have visitation rights to nursing home residents. Parrott explains that during the pandemic restrictions on such visitations went too far. These visitors would have to follow the same protocols as nursing […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Manassas woman arrested for assault of multiple people, including officer

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following an assault on multiple people, including an officer in Manassas, Virginia. Police say 30-year-old Sierra Antris Ward assaulted a 64-year-old woman and 27-year-old man. It happened on the 5500 block of Assateague Pl. During the investigation, police discovered that Ward and a family member were […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy