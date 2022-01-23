ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second shipment of U.S. weapons arrives in Ukraine

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that the government in Kyiv has received a second shipment of weapons from the United States. Why it matters: With the failure of diplomatic talks to produce a deescalation in the brewing crisis, a Russian invasion of the country might be...

The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
