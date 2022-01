OSLO (AP) — Two members of Norway’s women’s cross-country team and a U.S. bobsledder have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month’s Beijing Olympics. Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating. Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig says in a video call their participation in the Olympics is uncertain. Weng is the top-ranked Norwegian and a five-time world champion. The team had planned to leave for Beijing on Thursday but will now be delayed. Other countries also face tense waits to see whether their own infected athletes can recover in time.

