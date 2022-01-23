ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No refund.’ Stranded flyers stuck in Charlotte frustrated after paying out of pocket for food, hotel accommodations

By Shaquira Speaks
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Problems, headaches, complications, whatever you want to call it – that’s exactly what air travelers are experiencing right now.

You can attribute that to the snow and ice we received Friday night.

By 6:30 Saturday evening, North Carolina saw over 190 delayed and canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport today.

Because of the air travels concerns – the airport was quiet and bare, and it took about five minutes to get through security.

Snow and ice prompt closures and delays around Mecklenburg County

Several flyers say although they understand the reason for the cancellations, it didn’t take away from their frustration.

“Last night we got on a flight at 10 o’clock at night.. and we sat on the plane for 2.5 hours until 12:30 a.m. before they decided they weren’t going to take off,” said Jim Bouril.

He and his wife were headed back to their home in Pittsburgh last night, until American Airlines abruptly canceled their flight, leaving passengers aggravated and scrambling for hotel accommodations during the winter storm.

“It cost us $225 to get a hotel and the other food to buy this afternoon versus not being at home today. The airline said they’re not doing any refunds because it was weather-related,” he said.

Kelleen Davis is from Akron, Ohio, so, she’s no stranger to winter weather.

She was one of several flyers who weren’t able to get to their original destination or get back home due to cancellations.

“I was traveling with a dog that I was bringing to a friend to adopt so I had a small dog that I was dealing with. So I had to get a hotel and had to find a hotel that would accept pets. I finally got to bed around 2 a.m. last night,” Davis said.

And it wasn’t just air travelers, drivers got the brunt of the storm as well.

North Carolina State Troopers saw more than 1,000 wrecks and over 1,800 calls for service.

North Carolina Department of Transportation is still asking drivers to stay off the roads if they can as they attempt to de-ice the main roads.

