Ashes in the snow. That is what we see in the beginning of Julian Higgins’ slow-burn thriller, God’s Country, as Sandra Guidry (a dynamic Thandiwe Newton) buries her mother not far from her secluded home in the mountains of Montana. Sandra lives alone, only going into town to get previsions and to go to work, where she is a speech professor at the local college. Her mother’s death has taken a toll on her, she’s become quieter, more introspective since her passing. Many on the staff notice this but allow her the space to grieve and heal. In doing so, she continues her daily routines, chopping firewood, going for a run with her dog, grading papers. It isn’t till one day, looking outside her window, she sees a mysterious red truck pulled up on her property, and thus conflict arises.

