Seniors Chloe Kreusser and Grace Klag each recorded a double-double as Westfield, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, outlasted Cranford 43-30 in Westfield. Kreusser finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks and five steals while Klag got 15 points and 16 rebounds for Westfield (13-3), which won its fifth straight game. Junior Paige Gorczyca had five rebounds and junior Sutton Factor had five steals.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO