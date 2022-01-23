ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Two young men charged with murder in deadly weekend shooting in Rock Hill

By Jesse Ullmann
 4 days ago

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two young men have been charged with murder following a deadly shooting that occurred late Saturday night in Rock Hill, local police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. at the Estates apartment complex on Celanese Road. A 26-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Rock Hill residents Jaelon Kelly, 21, and James Williams, 19, as the suspects and a search ensued.

Both face multiple charges including murder and drug-related charges.

Two female juveniles were also charged with conspiracy.

This remains an active investigation. They will have their first court appearance on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

