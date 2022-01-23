ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tatum scores 51 in Celtics’ 116-87 rout of Wizards

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dydf_0dtiKXTo00
Tatum scores 51 in Celtics’ 116-87 rout of Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — 48 of them in the first three quarters — and the Boston Celtics breezed to a 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Tatum made nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field. He had 31 points by halftime and reached 50 on a drive to the basket with about 4:30 remaining in the game. He added a technical-foul free throw with 3:55 to play and then checked out of the game while the crowd in Washington, which included plenty of green-clad Boston fans, gave him a standing ovation.

Bradley Beal scored 19 points for the Wizards, who never led in coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s return from being on the COVID-19 health and safety protocol list. Washington, which has one game remaining on an eight-game homestand, has dropped three in a row.

Boston led 46-45 in the second quarter, but then Tatum’s 17-footer started a 14-0 run to close the half. Tatum added a couple of free throws and two 3-pointers during that stretch and finished with 18 points in the quarter.

He reached 40 points with a couple of free throws with 4:48 left in the third. Moments later, a dunk put him even with his season-high of 42 that he set last month against Milwaukee. He added two more 3s before the quarter was over, the second of which put Boston up 89-62.

Tatum seemed to realize his day might be done soon, taking three more shots in the final minute of the quarter. They all missed, and he ended the third a bucket shy of 50.

But he came back with 7:21 left in the fourth and scored enough to surpass 50 — although he remained well shy of his career-high of 60, set against San Antonio last April.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Jaylen Brown scored 18 points with 10 rebounds. Tatum also had 10 rebounds.

Wizards: Assistant Pat Delany coached the Wizards for one game in Unseld’s absence before he also entered health and safety protocols. Then Joseph Blair coached the next three games. ... Deni Avdija scored 13 points with seven rebounds.

Celtics: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Wizards: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Sentinel & Enterprise

Celtics storm past Kings in rout

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and Jaylen Brown had 30 points and 10 rebounds before both rested the entire fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics routed the Sacramento Kings 128-75 on Tuesday night. Robert Williams finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Celtics, who got...
NBA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Is On Quite The Hot Stretch

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum bust out of his shooting slump with a monster game on Sunday. While it was great to see Tatum drop 51 on an extremely efficient shooting night, hitting more shots than he misses on a consistent basis has been Tatum’s biggest issue this season. But on Tuesday night, he made it two straight games with stellar shooting, as Tatum led Boston with 36 points in a dominating 128-75 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. He was 14-for-23 from the floor and 7-for-14 from three-point range, and for the second straight game, Tatum got to watch the...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Clippers final score: Washington blows 35 point lead, loses 116-115

On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards (23-25) lost to the Los Angeles Clippers (24-25), 116-115, in agonizing fashion. The game started with a pregame tribute and moment of silence for Maurice “Moe” Brown, a member of the NBC Sports Washington and Monumental Sports families, who recently passed away.
NBA
watchstadium.com

Jayson Tatum Makes Celtics History

Jayson Tatum became the Celtics’ franchise leader in 50-point games after he scored 51 points against the Wizards. Pat Garrity and Shams Charania discuss the feat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deni Avdija
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joseph Blair
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bradley Beal
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points Vs. Wizards

During the Boston Celtics’ 116-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Jayson Tatum broke out of his shooting slump, making nine 3-pointers after and dropping 51 points. Tatum is the second Celtics player to record a 50-10-5 game. The first being Larry Bird, who did it twice. For...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
75K+
Followers
86K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy