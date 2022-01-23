OKCPS Announces Return To In-Person Learning For All But 1 School
Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) announced on Sunday that all students will be on campus for in-person learning this week, with the exception of Emerson South.
In a letter to family, staff and the community, OKCPS confirmed that students will be in class for school beginning Monday, January 24.
The district said officials have been monitoring the data in hopes of returning to a meaningful learning environment.
- Remain vigilant with health and safety practices to keep our students learning together in person on our campuses.
- Maintain contingency plans for virtual learning just in case we are forced to quickly shift again.
- .Take learning devices and any other materials home each day to be ready for asynchronous learning should it become necessary..
- Continue reporting positive cases and exposure to their school or supervisor as this data is critical for district leaders as they make decisions and assess our ability to safely conduct school.
- Take advantage of an OKCPS COVID-19 testing site by visiting: www.okcps.org/Page/6807
