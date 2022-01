Greg Fishel, the former longtime chief meteorologist at WRAL who left the station nearly three years ago, has a new job in North Carolina — and it’s with an HVAC company. A favorite among WRAL viewers for decades, Fishel resigned from the station in February 2019. Since then, he has worked as a senior atmospheric scientist, moved to Florida, started a Facebook page dedicated to the weather and moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to his social media accounts.

