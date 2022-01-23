ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IHSAA reveals girls basketball sectional brackets

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – As quickly as the girls basketball season arrived, it is already time to start preparing for postseason play.

On Sunday, the IHSAA revealed the sectional brackets for the upcoming girls basketball tournament. First round games will begin on Feb. 1, with sectional championships scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5.

Regionals are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, with semi-state occurring on Saturday, Feb. 19. The IHSAA girls basketball tournament will conclude with the state finals on Feb. 26.

Scroll below to see the sectional brackets for northeast Indiana teams.

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

