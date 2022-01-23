PennDOT restores speed limits in Central and Northeast PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has lifted all restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region.
According to PennDOT , the roads impacted were Interstate 80 from Clarion County to Exit 224 in Montour County and the entire length of Interstate 180.
The speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions have since been lifted.
Travelers can keep up with road conditions on 511PA .
