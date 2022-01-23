ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

PennDOT restores speed limits in Central and Northeast PA

By Dave Barr
 4 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has lifted all restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region.

According to PennDOT , the roads impacted were Interstate 80 from Clarion County to Exit 224 in Montour County and the entire length of Interstate 180.

Missing monkeys captured after truck carrying 100 crashed in Central PA

The speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions have since been lifted.

Travelers can keep up with road conditions on 511PA .

Comments / 0

