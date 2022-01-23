ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Almost Choke On G.O.A.T., But Head To NFC Championship After 30-27 Win

The Los Angeles Rams tried hard to give away their divisional championship game today against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Up 27-3 in the third quarter, the Rams began fumbling, bumbling, and giving Brady (considered the Greatest Of All Time and winner of seven championships) a short field to bring his team back. The cool hand of the 44-year-old Brady did just that, marching the Bucs into the end zone and bringing back memories of his epic 2017 comeback in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons, when the latter blew at 28-3 lead and lost the game.

With 1:43 to play, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette dashed into the end zone to tie the score 27-27, and it looked for all the world that a Brady miracle would happen again.

But, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his favorite receiver, Cooper Kupp, had other ideas. They connected on a deep pass down the middle of the field to bring the Rams into easy field goal range with seconds remaining. Rams’ Matt Gay kicked it through and went up 30-27.

Now, the Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers at home for the right to head to Super Bowl LVI, which is being held here in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

Kansas City Chiefs' Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
49ers Rams Pick, NFC Title Game Upset

The Rams are favored, but its the 49ers who have owned this matchup over the years, as LA hosts San Francisco in the NFC Championship game. San Francisco has swept the series three straight seasons for a 6-0 SU run, most recently a Week 17 OT win here that got the Niners into the playoffs. And Kyle Shanahan generally gets credit for out-coaching Sean McVay at every turn when these divisional rivals clash.
Matthew Stafford
Tom Brady
NFL Championship Sunday games: Dates, times, previews, odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Rams vs. 49ers

Given what transpired during the past weekend, don't be surprised to see "I survived divisional round weekend" shirts made for the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs. The first three games of the weekend were decided on last-second field goals by the visiting team. The fourth game wasn't decided until Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce in overtime to lift Kansas City to a wild win over Buffalo.
49ers overreactions: Bills-Chiefs illustrates why Lance was chosen

The 49ers have been transparent with their short- and long-term plans at quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday he believes that communication with Jimmy Garoppolo regarding his future has enabled everyone to simply focus on this season. Garoppolo has shown a lot this season. He played the past three...
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Atlanta Falcons#Super Bowl Lvi
Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald selected to PFWA All-NFL team; Matt Gay makes All-NFC

It wasn’t tough to guess which three members of the Los Angeles Rams were going to receive All-Pro honors for their efforts this season. When the Associated Press released the All-Pro teams, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp were officially announced as first-team All-Pros, with the Rams being the lone team in the NFL to have two unanimous selections (Donald and Kupp).
How the Rams got to NFC Championship Game: Key wins, acquisitions, turning point, biggest reasons for success

Few NFL teams have been as upfront about their desire to win now as the Rams. Mortgaging first-round picks is one thing. Acquiring a new starting quarterback, running back, wide receiver and pass rusher in the same calendar year is another. But Los Angeles did just that in 2021, going all in on its already all-in philosophy, and guess what? It paid off, at least so far. A year after falling in the divisional round of the playoffs, Sean McVay's Rams are in the NFC Championship for the second time in four seasons, looking to ride their hot new lineup all the way to a Super Bowl title.
Rams flying Stafford Superfan to LA

A Muskegon man, who has been shared across social media for his Matthew Stafford celebration, will get to see his favorite player in-person at the NFC Championship Game.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/30/22)

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds. The Rams have a Nick Bosa-sized 49ers problem, and it stands in between them and a Super Bowl berth. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are 6-0 in their last six games against Sean McVay’s Rams and are 7-3 overall since the two coaches were hired. However, I believe the Rams are set up to get that monkey off their back this week and make their way to the Super Bowl. The win over the Buccaneers was incredibly impressive, even if they almost blew a 24-point lead in the second half, and the Rams are rolling with one of the most talented rosters in football. However, the Niners keep finding ways to win games, and this should be a battle between these two divisional rivals. Let’s break down some betting angles in this rubber match between the 49ers and Rams.
