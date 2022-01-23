Rams attempt to limit 49ers fans for potential NFC title game in Los Angeles: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco stunned the top-seeded Green Bay Packers Saturday night to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship — awaiting the other NFC Divisional game’s winner.

The Rams, who need to beat the defending Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay to host the game, are already making plans to keep 49ers fans out of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

On Ticketmaster, ticket sales were limited to only those with billing addresses in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

The Athletic’s 49ers reporter David Lombardi tweeted on Sunday morning a photo from the app saying:

“Public sales to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region. Residency will be based on credit card billing address at checkout. Orders by residents outside of the Greater Los Angeles region will be canceled without notice and refunds given.” Ticketmaster

As of Sunday afternoon, that inquiry was not found when trying to purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster app or website.

KRON4 reached out to Ticketmaster for a comment but has not heard back.

The move is a bit premature as the Rams are still battling with the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles needs to win that game for any of the ticket sales restrictions to matter.

The 49ers (12-7) upset the 1-seed Packers (13-5) in frigid Lambeau Field in Green Bay 13-10 without scoring an offensive touchdown.

Down 10-3 in the fourth quarter, the 49ers blocked a Packers’ punt, recovered it for a touchdown, and tied the game 10-10 with 4:41 left.

Kicker Robbie Gould hit a 45-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to send San Francisco to its second NFC Championship game in three years.

