ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RB Darrel Williams, CB Rashad Fenton inactive for Chiefs vs. Bills

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1oe2_0dtiHfU700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhB9t_0dtiHfU700

Running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton are among the Kansas City Chiefs’ inactives for Sunday night’s home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was active for Kansas City after missing the final two games of the regular season and last week’s wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams (toe) missed two practices this week before being a limited participant on Friday. Williams ran for a team-high 558 yards with six touchdowns while playing in all 17 regular-season games.

Edwards-Helaire played in just 10 games but rushed for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

Fenton (back) didn’t practice all week. Fenton had 49 tackles in 14 regular-season contests.

Backup running back Matt Breida is one of Buffalo’s inactives. He had 125 yards on 26 regular-season carries.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrel Williams
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Cb#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Nfc Championship Game Nfl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Tyrann Mathieu and Rashad Fenton likely to play vs. Bengals, per report

According to Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe, the Kansas City Chiefs believe Tyrann Mathieu and Rashod Fenton will play Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. For what it’s worth, Mathieu tweeted this out shortly after Fescoe’s report. So for now, it appears the Chiefs defense will be...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy