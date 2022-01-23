Real estate movers and shakers, a nurses rally, Starbucks and more: ICYMI

Good morning, folks, and welcome to a new week! It’s also, you handsome devil, National Compliment Day. Have we told you lately how great your smile is?

As we start a new week, and head speedily toward the end of a month, let’s take a moment to slow down and reflect, and look at our most-read stories from last week. Leading the way was the latest real estate report, featuring a Berkley home that's a boater's dream, and an expensive one: it sold for nearly $1 million. We also covered nurses rallying on Taunton Green, the possibility of a Starbucks opening soon on Route 44, a Morton Hospital survey of patient safety ratings, and more. Catch up on what you may have missed, right here.

Taunton-based real estate agent Serge Desir II said it's still a rough market for buyers, but that he's seeing fewer bidders have to take extreme measures — like waiving the inspection. Looking to the 2022 housing market in and near Taunton, Desir and other agents have similar expectations: prices will rise, but not as quickly as last year, and that there's still way too little inventory. Get the scoop on what’s going on in the local market here.

The Pet of the Week is Rocky, a male Lab/Boxer who is about 5 years old. Rocky is a handsome guy with lots of energy to spare! He would be best suited for an active person who will include him in lots of activities, walks, training and play time. He needs someone who is dog savvy and has training experience. Is that you? Take a look at this handsome boy here.

