Abundance of Sunshine

Plenty of sunshine once again today. Stray clouds earlier this morning, but the afternoon and most of the evening is cloud-free. Temperatures were cold again today – not many of us making it above 50. Widespread, temperatures were, on average, in the upper 40s. As we progress into tonight, expect increased clouds as a cold front begins to approach. The front will enter our viewing area Friday evening, and bring some stray showers along the coast. Low pressure developed off the coast of Florida today. Although, the center of the system will stay well offshore, it will draw some moisture into the Carolinas. As we shift from Friday into early Saturday morning parts of Scotland, Darlington, and Marlboro counties could be seeing some snow. As we make it to mid morning, the snow spreads all the way to the Grand Strand! The good thing about the system is it is not anything major. No ice and no power outages.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO