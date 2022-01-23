ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Abundance of Sunshine

By Hannah Rahner
wbtw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll around it was a lovely day today! Plenty of sunshine to melt away any left over ice that refroze last night, and temperatures were much warmer today. Upper 40s to low 50s widespread. For tomorrow, more sunshine to...

www.wbtw.com

wbtw.com

Little bit of snow Saturday

Plenty of sunshine once again today. Stray clouds earlier this morning, but the afternoon and most of the evening is cloud-free. Temperatures were cold again today – not many of us making it above 50. Widespread, temperatures were, on average, in the upper 40s. As we progress into tonight, expect increased clouds as a cold front begins to approach. The front will enter our viewing area Friday evening, and bring some stray showers along the coast. Low pressure developed off the coast of Florida today. Although, the center of the system will stay well offshore, it will draw some moisture into the Carolinas. As we shift from Friday into early Saturday morning parts of Scotland, Darlington, and Marlboro counties could be seeing some snow. As we make it to mid morning, the snow spreads all the way to the Grand Strand! The good thing about the system is it is not anything major. No ice and no power outages.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Cold temperatures linger through the weekend

Cold weather has returned and will continue through the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, but it will stay cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s. A storm system will move up the coast on Friday, bringing a chance for rain, especially late in the day. As this storm system pulls away Friday night, there will be a chance that the rain will change to snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning. No snow accumulation is expected along the coast and any accumulation inland will be light.
ENVIRONMENT

