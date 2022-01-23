ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor: Mayor backed SoCal Edison; politicians need to compromise

By Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
Mayor protected SCE’s interests

While the U.S. government arguably serves to protect the interests of corporations more so than of individuals, Simi Valley Mayor Keith Mashburn takes it to another level. In his guest column, he takes credit for holding SoCal Edison accountable for inconveniencing and endangering people. This is spin from a politician on his way out.

After all, Mashburn wasn’t holding SCE accountable in September 2019 when the City Council heard a representative speak about SCE’s planned Public Safety Power Shutoff events. While other councilmembers asked why such a strategy had become necessary and how its costs — financial and otherwise — would be passed on to residents, Mashburn defended the multibillion-dollar corporation that enjoys a state-protected regional monopoly.

At that meeting, Mashburn appealed to his background as a former fire cause investigator, using jargon to project his authority on the subject. He sought to assuage concerns of SCE’s negligence: “We hear often ‘Well, Edison caused that fire.’ Possibly the equipment from Edison caused that fire but it was not a negligent act,” he said.

One month after that meeting, the Easy Fire broke out in Simi, evacuating thousands and destroying homes on a family-owned ranch. I won’t forget feeling helpless watching helicopters drop water on flames in the same frame as the home in which my parents and brothers lived and where I was raised.

The Easy Fire was caused by SCE equipment. Perhaps that was not due to negligence, but why preemptively discount that possibility? Just last month, it was announced that SCE owed $550 million in fines and penalties for its responsibility for fires in 2017 and 2018.

At the 2019 meeting, Mashburn told the SCE representative, “I’m doing your job a little bit, and I apologize.” True to form, Mashburn made himself accountable to corporate interests, not his constituents.

Adam Blazej, Simi Valley

Politicians need to compromise

Most all of us have partners, bosses, authorities, friends, etc., in our lives. And as much as I love my wife, she is never 100% correct. Nor am I.

However, every single Republican in Washington thinks the Republicans are 100% correct. Likewise, every single Democrat in Washington thinks the Democrats are 100% correct.

How ludicrous and sad that these politicians we have elected have lost sight of words like compromise and respect. Sorry but neither party is 100% correct and our democracy and government will stay stuck on stupid until these politicians accept that.

Walter Oliver, Santa Paula

