Boston artist Vasjan releases a visual for “Who Want Smoke” which features new york artist Jay Gwuapo. This visual has over a half of a million views on youtube, which was released through the flowtastic tv youtube channel. It’s distinctive sound has critics calling this song the most innovative drill record of the year. Vasjan is an artist/club promoter from Boston, Massachusetts. In 2020 he won promoter of the year award in Mega Mass Tv Awards and was nominated as the Promoter of the year in the 2021 Boston Music Awards. He has worked with artists such as Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Da Baby, NLE choppa, Young MA, Rubi Rose, Dave East and many more. His rising stardom has improved over the years changing his audience from underground to mainstream. He’s currently independent and finances his own rap career out of his own pocket.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO