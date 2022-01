Despite the Philadelphia Flyers losing the last 13 straight games and falling even further down in the standings, National Hockey League history was made Tuesday evening as Keith Yandle broke Doug Jarvis’ ironman streak of 964 consecutive games played (GP). Yandle broke the streak as he played in his 965th consecutive NHL game dating back to March 26, 2009, when he was a member of the Phoenix Coyotes. Throughout 13 seasons, he played 448 games with the Coyotes, 103 GP with the New York Rangers, 371 GP with the Florida Panthers, and 43 GP with the Philadelphia Flyers.

