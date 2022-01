Tatum had 36 points (14-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 128-75 victory over the Kings. Tatum was one of two Celtics that scored at least 30 points, with Jaylen Brown being the other, as Boston raced out to an impressive 53-point win over Sacramento -- the largest home win in franchise history. Tatum has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last three games and has delivered a combined 86 points in his last two contests. He will try to continue this sizzling streak when facing the Hawks on Friday.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO