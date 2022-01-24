ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding, OH

Paulding JH Pride Card Recipients

By News Submissions
westbendnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach month students at Paulding Junior High School (PJHS) earn...

www.westbendnews.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’

MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February. The Kremlin likewise sounded a grim note, saying it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paulding, OH
Local
Ohio Society
FOXBusiness

Neil Young’s feud with Spotify ‘will not hurt’ streamer, ‘negative impact’ will fall on singer: brand expert

Neil Young and his catalog of music have returned to SiriusXM after the folk-rock legend cut ties with Spotify earlier this week. On Thursday, SiriusXM announced that "Neil Young Radio" will return to the satellite station and will play all of his music "from his solo albums to his work with Crosby Stills, Nash & Young to ‘Buffalo Springfield’ and ‘Crazy House,’ his latest album."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Paulding Pride
CNN

Rate hikes are coming: What does that mean for you?

New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money is coming to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve is shifting gears and going into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials indicated Wednesday they plan to raise interest...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy