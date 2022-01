Kuemper will tend the twine at home versus Boston on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Kuemper is currently riding a four-game undefeated streak during which he is 3-0-0 with a 1.15 GAA, including a 20-save shutout performance against the Coyotes on Jan. 15. While the team has been giving Pavel Francouz some extra starts of late, Kuemper remains the preferred option in the crease and should see the majority of the minutes moving forward.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO