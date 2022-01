Creston’s boys basketball team starts their second consecutive three-game week. The Panthers 6-8 (4-5, Hawkeye 10) fell 59-57 to the Atlantic Trojans (4-11, 2-6 Hawkeye 10). “It’s two straight games we played absolutely atrocious defense in the first quarter,” Creston head coach Bryce Schafer said of the 16-10 Atlantic advantage after the first eight minutes. “I thought we started to figure it out defensively in the second quarter. I thought we did a great job at keeping opportunities going, but down the stretch I have nobody I can rely on to hit free throws when they matter.”

CRESTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO