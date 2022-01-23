Shang-Chi VFX Boss on Multiversal Ten Rings Fan Theories

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month and it managed to pass $1 billion after only ten days, and it's now the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The big draw of the film was the return of past Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. For the first time since the movie was released, Maguire and Garfield joined current Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, for an interview with Deadline's Pete Hammond. The dynamic trio talked about meeting for the first time and revealed what drew them to the project. During the film, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is killed, and the end of the film sees Peter visiting her grave. Hammond brought up this emotional moment, and Holland said that in a way, he was saying goodbye to his character.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO