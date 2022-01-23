ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino Crisis Remake Release Date: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox

gamerevolution.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dino Crisis remake release date is something fans have been hoping to hear for years. Unfortunately, unlike Resident Evil, Capcom’s dinosaur-centric survival horror franchise has gone dormant for almost two decades. So will we see a remake of the original Dino Crisis anytime soon? We take a look at the...

www.gamerevolution.com

gamerevolution.com

The Anacrusis PS5 Release Date: Is it coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4?

Is there a The Anacrusis release date for PS5 and PS4? The Anacrusis is the latest co-op FPS in the style of Valve’s classic Left 4 Dead or the more recent Back 4 Blood, and is made by ex-Valve and Riot Games staff so it should be fun. While it is out now in early access, the game is only available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the PC via Steam. Will there be a The Anacrusis PS4 and PS5 release?
Gematsu

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon rated for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One in Brazil

Ministerio da Justica, the advisory rating board of Brazil, has rated roguelike action game GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One alongside its previously announced Switch and PC versions. Developed by Konami and guruguru, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon first launched in Early Access for PC...
Destructoid

Shadow Man: Remastered just popped up on PS4 and Xbox, and Switch is next

What does partying like it’s 1999 look like, anyway? It’s maybe not the first thing that comes to mind, but playing Shadow Man — a dark action-adventure game from the PS1, Nintendo 64, and Dreamcast days — is a fine choice. Courtesy of Nightdive Studios, the game is back on consoles today, following a PC remaster that first rolled onto Steam in April 2021. Kicking off the new year, Shadow Man: Remastered is playable for $20 on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, with the latter coming slightly later: January 17.
gamerevolution.com

Overwatch 2 Xbox Exclusive: Will it come to PS4 and PS5?

Is Overwatch 2 Xbox exclusive now? After the incredible news that Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion USD shocked the gaming world, this leaves a big question mark regarding all of the publisher’s major upcoming games and whether or not they will come out on PlayStation platforms anymore. So, will Overwatch 2 come to PS4 and PS5 after all? Or, is Overwatch 2 an Xbox exclusive game now? Here’s what’s known so far.
Gematsu

Deadly Dozen Reloaded announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer N-Fusion Interactive have announced Deadly Dozen Reloaded, a remastered version of the 2001-released squad-based stealth third-person shooter, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will launch this spring. Here is an overview of the game, via Ziggurat Interactive:. About. In World War...
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct talks God of War PC, PS4 production, Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC patch

Before we move on to discussing the latest gaming and technology news, there's something very important I need to share with you: Quake Remastered has reignited my love for multiplayer gaming. Maybe it's simply nostalgia. Back in the mid-90s, myself and my colleagues at EMAP magazines used to play the game religiously via a mini-LAN set-up in the office. When we moved to offices in Docklands, the whole office was networked up, making more massive multiplayer games a viable lunchtime pursuit. Last month, the same personalities came back together to replay the game once again, starting with the classic levels. It holds up, it genuinely does. If you're jaded by today's massive multiplayer shooters, battle royales, season passes and progression systems, round up some friends and get together for some Quake Remastered. It supports cross-play and all systems - even Switch - support keyboard and mouse. It's amazing: the simplicity, the purity and the genius-level design will blow you away.
digitalspy.com

The best Dying Light 2 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC

After a seven-year wait, the parkour zombie survival sim is finally back, and it looks to build on the first game in every way with Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which is set for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch on February 4.
realsport101.com

Xbox's Phil Spencer confirms Call of Duty will be staying on PS4 & PS5

PlayStation players rest assured, Call of Duty will stay available. Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for a reported $70 billion, there's been plenty of speculation on the possibility of Microsoft making any of Activision-Blizzard's many titles exclusive to its platforms. Perhaps the most immediate concern for most is the...
attackofthefanboy.com

PUBG Cross-Platform Explained: Is There Crossplay With PC, PS4, and Xbox?

The talks about PUBG Cross-Platform in the community are at an all-time high ever since the game went free to play and even got a much cleaner title PUBG: Battlegrounds. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG is a name that needs no introduction. PUBG made the Battle Royale genre more mainstream and even grew to become one of the most played games on the planet. The game was first released on PC via Steam and received a fantastic reception from players and critics alike. The game soon saw its release on numerous platforms and many new and old players want to understand if PUBG is cross-platform and whether they can play with their friends on other platforms. Here’s a guide explaining PUBG Cross-Platform.
Twinfinite

The Artful Escape Jams Its Way to PS5, PS4, & Switch on Jan. 25

Earlier today, developer Beethoven and Dinosaur and publisher Annapurna Interactive announced that its psychedelic jam-’em-up adventure, The Artful Escape, will be officially coming to PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on Jan. 25. Accompanying the news is a rad new trailer, which you can check out for yourself down below:
Siliconera

Pokemon-like Coromon Switch and PC Release Date Set for March

Tragsoft and Freedom Games announced when people can play their new Pokemon-like game. Coromon will come to the Nintendo Switch and PCs on March 31, 2022. There’s also a new trailer to accompany the announcement. It focuses on offering an overview of the game proper. As folks might expect, it involves fighting monsters, collecting them, and training them, all while completing an overarching story.
culturedvultures.com

Hitman Trilogy Launches Today On PC, PS5, PS4 & Xbox

IO Interactive’s recent Hitman trilogy has been up there with some of the franchise’s best ever work, but for players who haven’t yet stepped into the World of Assassination, there’s never been a better time. Today, the complete Hitman Trilogy has launched on PC via EGS and Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Crucially, it’s also available via Game Pass.
culturedvultures.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Available Today On PC, PS5, PS4 & Xbox

If you love the gameplay of Rainbow Six Siege but you’re tired of getting destroying by skilled gods who have been playing the game for years at this point, you’re in luck. Today, Rainbow Six Extraction is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and it’s even got a day one launch on Game Pass too. Oh, and it’s available on Stadia and Amazon Luna, which is good news for like five people in the world.
Gematsu

Roguelite action game Samurai Bringer announced for PS4, Switch, and PC

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Alphawing have announced roguelite action game Samurai Bringer for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will launch this spring with support for English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language options. Here is an overview of the game, via PLAYISM:. About. Samurai Bringer is a roguelite action...
noisypixel.net

3D Platformer ‘Tasomachi’ Gets Switch and PS4 Release Date in New Trailer

Playism announced that the Orbital Express-developed action-adventure Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight, will launch on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 28, 2022. The console release of the game will include all stages currently available to PC players. Tasomachi stars a young girl named Yukumo who travels the world in...
Gematsu

The Sealed Ampoule coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on February 2

Publisher PLAYISM and developer CAVYHOUSE will release dungeon agriculturalization roguelite clicker game The Sealed Ampoule for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on February 3, the companies announced. Pre-orders are available now via Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop. The Sealed Ampoule first launched for PC via Steam on March 4,...
