Fallen Officer: Family and friends remember Jason Rivera as kind-hearted young man at procession

First responders and family paid tribute to the young officer who had just started a career he loved.

On Sunday hundreds of NYPD officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with New York City firefighters as a hearse carrying the body of fallen officer Jason Rivera left the medical examiner.

Rivera's brother told the somber crowd "Don't forget my brother because he loved all of you."

The procession headed North towards Inwood as an aviation unit followed up above.

A short time later at Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood his mother was overcome with emotion as she made arrangements for services later this week.

Those gathered at the procession and funeral home remember Rivera for his outgoing personality.

Family friend Susana Rosario said Rivera, "liked to take care of everyone."

Rivera graduated from Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School in 2017. His high school teacher Samantha Love said, "Everyone remembers his spirit and smile."

Love taught Jason in 10th and 11th grades and remembers his intense desire to give back and help those in need.

Which is what he was doing Friday night on that domestic violence call in Harlem when he was shot and killed.

Shortly before joining the NYPD Rivera became a member of the Dyckman Run Club in 2019. It's founder telling Eyewitness news he was like a little brother.

A humble, honorable young man, who started running to get in shape for the police academy.

