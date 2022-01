Connecticut has a chance to see a quick flurry overnight - but Tuesday will see the return of wet weather.

Commuters should watch for slick spots Monday morning. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and chilly, with highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday may possible see snow that could turn into rain as temperatures rise. Highs will be in the low-40s.

Wednesday will see sun and clouds with colder temperatures in the upper-20s.