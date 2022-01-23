Most adults don't consume the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables

5-a-day, developed by the World Health Organization, encourages everyone to have at least five portions of fruits and vegetables a day to improve health and wellbeing while decreasing mortality. However, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, only 9% of Americans are meeting the suggested intake requirements. Kencko is a direct-to-consumer food brand that’s centered around making the recommended intake seamless with its line of flash-frozen, slow-dried organic fruits and vegetables. The company, founded in 2016, currently offers just-add-liquid smoothies and ready-to-eat gumdrops and is adding a bowl offering that requires you to just add hot water for a quick meal. All items contain no refined sugar, no artificial additives, are organic, sent in compostable packaging using carbon-neutral shippers. Kencko is available as a subscription with 30 smoothies priced at $83.70 (<$3 per smoothie). The offering is resonating with customers as the company indicated it’s growing 500% per year on average.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO