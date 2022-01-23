ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Most adults don't consume the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables

By Linda Searing
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Although fruits and vegetables are considered a key part of healthy eating, most U.S. adults are not consuming enough of them, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It found that only 12% of adults consume 1½ to 2 cups of fruit daily, the amount recommended...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Consumer Reports.org

Are Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Healthy and Safe?

At Consumer Reports, we’ll always tell you what we find with our testing—it’s important to highlight when products and services excel and when they fall short. When we look at food through a safety lens, unfortunately we often find reasons to be concerned—whether that’s because of substances like heavy metals in supplements, baby food, or spices, or disease-causing bacteria such as E. coli in ground beef.
FOOD SAFETY
kyma.com

New survey reveals most adults don’t eat enough vegetables

(KYMA, KECY) - Most Americans are not eating enough fruits and vegetables in their daily diet. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found that only 12% of U.S. adults consume one and half to two cups of fruit daily as recommended. Just one in 10 people eat...
NUTRITION
modernfarmer.com

CDC Reveals That Only 10 Percent of Americans Eat Enough Fruits and Vegetables

The United States puts a massive amount of emphasis on its dietary guidelines and recommendations; they are the backbone for huge programs such as SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) and the school lunch program. Given that the country is so deeply into collecting and disseminating broad data about how people should eat, it would make sense for the country to be equally interested in what Americans actually do eat.
NUTRITION
The Beacon Newspapers

Frozen vegetables, fruit are good choices

Nearly every health expert will be quick to tell you that it’s a good idea to load up your shopping cart with more vegetables and fruits. Their unique nutritional stew of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals is key to lasting health. But sometimes fresh options in the produce aisle...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Calories#Cdc#Vitamin#Fruit Daily#Americans
Chicago Sun-Times

When it comes to taste and freshness, don’t bypass frozen fruits and vegetables

Nearly every health expert will be quick to tell you that it’s a good idea to load up your shopping cart with more vegetables and fruits. Their unique nutritional stew of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals is key to lasting health. But sometimes fresh options in the produce aisle don’t look so fresh and are expensive, especially when out of season locally. That’s when it’s time to spin your wheels towards the frozen food department for the unsung subzero heroes of the supermarket. Certainly, fruits and veggies don’t always have to be fresh to be best.
FOOD & DRINKS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

How fruit and vegetable consumption varies by state

Fruits and vegetables contain nutrients that are vital to the body's overall well-being. Thistle explored trends on how the states compare on daily fruit and veggie servings per day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
AlleyWatch

Kencko Raises Another $10M to Make Eating Vegetables and Fruits Easy On-The-Go

5-a-day, developed by the World Health Organization, encourages everyone to have at least five portions of fruits and vegetables a day to improve health and wellbeing while decreasing mortality. However, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, only 9% of Americans are meeting the suggested intake requirements. Kencko is a direct-to-consumer food brand that’s centered around making the recommended intake seamless with its line of flash-frozen, slow-dried organic fruits and vegetables. The company, founded in 2016, currently offers just-add-liquid smoothies and ready-to-eat gumdrops and is adding a bowl offering that requires you to just add hot water for a quick meal. All items contain no refined sugar, no artificial additives, are organic, sent in compostable packaging using carbon-neutral shippers. Kencko is available as a subscription with 30 smoothies priced at $83.70 (<$3 per smoothie). The offering is resonating with customers as the company indicated it’s growing 500% per year on average.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Study finds that 10 minutes of exercise could be lifesaving for adults over 40

A new study has found that adding 10 minutes of exercise a day could be lifesaving.In a recent study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers looked at data from the ââNational Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). From 2003 to 2006, participants over the age of six were examined based on their physical activity. JAMA then further studied 4,840 adults from the survey who were either between the age of 40 to 85 or older. The exercise and death rates of these participants were tracked up until the end of 2015.Results found approximately 110,00 deaths...
WORKOUTS
TechCrunch

Kencko takes in new capital to shake up how we consume our fruits, vegetables

Existing investor Siddhi Capital led the round and was joined by both current and new investors, including Next View Ventures, Riverside Ventures, Silas Capital, Cheyenne Ventures, Shilling Capital, Indico Capital, Mission Point, Gather Ventures and Nextblue Ventures. The latest investment brings Kencko’s total funding to over $13.5 million. We...
ECONOMY
CNET

Free N95 masks: Here's when and how to get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Millions of N95 protective masks will be available to the public for free starting next week, as part of the Biden administration's ongoing campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 400...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy