When my grandmother died, my cousins and I split her large collection of china, dishes, and other delicate plates and platters. We have a large family, so she had dishware sets to match. Where most families have sets of 8 or 10, we had sets of 24. Thankfully, that left us with plenty of her beautiful pieces to pass around so that we could all have a little bit of her with us when we pull those dishes out for a meal.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO