All-Access: SHG Poms City 2022

The Springfield High Senators are the 2022 Boys City Swimming and Diving Champions after a near sweep. SHG picked up the win in the diving event but the rest were Springfield High victories. Full results are included below.
The LFHS Varsity Poms team plans to leave for the UDA National Dance Team Championships Feb. 5, for the ESPN World Wide of Sports in Orlando, Florida. They qualified for Nationals last July through a UDA summer camp and began choreography for performances in early November. To learn both the...
Marley Smith talks Auburn basketball, athletes mentally dealing with the pandemic for three years, some Ten Question Tuesday talk and a lot more. DP discusses City hoops and shares the Channel1450 schedule for the upcoming week thanks to Northwestern Mutual.
Marley Smith needed 19 points going into Thursday’s game against South County at home to become Auburn’s all-time leading scorer between both boys and girls basketball. She finished the game with 22 and the record is now hers. The senior spoke with us after the game about her experience.
The PORTA Bluejays were in town on Tuesday to take on New Berlin at their place in a Sangamo Conference matchup. Gavin Arthalony led all scorers with 16 while Jacob Shannon had 14 to help the Bluejays win 47-40 on Tuesday; Gannon Dodd led the Pretzels with 14, 12 of those coming in the first quarter.
Taylorville jumped out to a 10-2 lead and tried to take advantage of Kloe Froebe being on the sideline for Lincoln. The Railers settled in and took control and came away with a 45-36 win led by Jenna Bowman and Piper Whiteman.
Comments / 0