All-Access: SHG Poms City 2022

The PORTA Bluejays were in town on Tuesday to take on New Berlin at their place in a Sangamo Conference matchup. Gavin Arthalony led all scorers with 16 while Jacob Shannon had 14 to help the Bluejays win 47-40 on Tuesday; Gannon Dodd led the Pretzels with 14, 12 of those coming in the first quarter.

NEW BERLIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO