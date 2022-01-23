ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Access: SHG Poms City 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Angels’ performance from night three...

theforestscout.com

The Poms team prepares for Nationals

The LFHS Varsity Poms team plans to leave for the UDA National Dance Team Championships Feb. 5, for the ESPN World Wide of Sports in Orlando, Florida. They qualified for Nationals last July through a UDA summer camp and began choreography for performances in early November. To learn both the...
ORLANDO, FL
channel1450.com

The Download with DP Episode 31 – Marley Smith

Marley Smith talks Auburn basketball, athletes mentally dealing with the pandemic for three years, some Ten Question Tuesday talk and a lot more. DP discusses City hoops and shares the Channel1450 schedule for the upcoming week thanks to Northwestern Mutual.
AUBURN, IL
channel1450.com

Marley Smith Talks Becoming Auburn’s Leading Scorer

Marley Smith needed 19 points going into Thursday’s game against South County at home to become Auburn’s all-time leading scorer between both boys and girls basketball. She finished the game with 22 and the record is now hers. The senior spoke with us after the game about her experience.
AUBURN, IL
channel1450.com

Arthalony, Shannon Lead PORTA Over New Berlin in Pretzel Dome

The PORTA Bluejays were in town on Tuesday to take on New Berlin at their place in a Sangamo Conference matchup. Gavin Arthalony led all scorers with 16 while Jacob Shannon had 14 to help the Bluejays win 47-40 on Tuesday; Gannon Dodd led the Pretzels with 14, 12 of those coming in the first quarter.
NEW BERLIN, IL

