BRAW Studio

Is an intuitive software solution that was created especially for those who often work in Excel and want to review the changes that were made between two spreadsheets. PerfectXL Compare allows you to browse to the location of your two files (XLSX, XLSM, XLS or XLSB), or you can easily drag and drop them onto the main window. A handy feature is that your selected documents do not necessarily need to share the same format, so you can compare XLS and XLSX files without any issues.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO