BRAW Studio

— in:ciite studios plans immediate facility enhancements, including upgrading post-production sound mixing in Studio B with a Dolby Atmos® immersive-sound system — Nashville, TN — in:ciite Media, a music, live events, simulcast, and film company based in Franklin, TN, has announced the acquisition by its investor partner, ProV22, LLC, of Paragon Studios, now operating as in:ciite studios. Minutes from Nashville’s Music Row, the 10,000 sq. ft. multiroom, world-class Russ Berger-designed studio complex was opened in 2003. The studios were conceived and constructed not only for music recording and mixing, but uniquely designed for post-production sound for film and broadcast. Music clients range from Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and CeCe Winans, as well as the orchestral scoring of video games such as League of Legends, to film clients including Lucasfilm and DreamWorks. The studios continue to support a wide array of creative projects and are available for booking.
