When Joe Biden was sworn in as president, he inherited an economy ravaged by Donald Trump’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Women and families everywhere had been cast aside by Republicans who would rather play politics than seriously address the economic crisis. By the time Trump had left office, 2.5 million women had left the workforce during the pandemic, with little to no support from the federal government. Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had one message for women and middle-class families: You’re on your own.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 DAYS AGO