Ruthann K. (Dulitz) Mickelsen

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh on Friday to talk about strengthening the nation's infrastructure hours after a bridge collapsed not far from where he is scheduled to deliver remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The White House is in...
Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.
Justice Stephen Breyer’s anticipated retirement announcement set off the usual frenzied speculation about who will be “the pick.” The reaction perfectly illustrates everything that is wrong with the Supreme Court. Justices seem unlikely candidates to become cultural icons, but the prolific memes and two documentaries about Justice...
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia's military buildup near Ukraine has expanded to include supplies of blood along with other medical materials that would allow it to treat casualties, in yet another key indicator of Moscow's military readiness, three U.S. officials tell Reuters. Current and former U.S. officials say concrete...
Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less "torturous," yet untried, execution method. Matthew Reeves, 43,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family. Her name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white farm cat from Pennsylvania. “Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys,...
Washington — A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately take into account the lease sale's effect on planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, violating a bedrock environmental law. The decision...
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking to go on offense in the looming Supreme Court fight and shift gears after two high-profile setbacks. Justice Stephen Breyer ’s announcement that he’ll retire this summer, presuming his successor is ready to go, sets up a high-stakes battle for Schumer, who will be the first majority leader to need to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in a 50-50 Senate.
Comments / 0