It's been six years since Céline Dion lost her husband, René Angélil, and she's still keeping the flame for him in her heart lit. In an Instagram post on Friday, Dion shared a black-and-white photo of her late husband, who died in 2016 at age 73 of throat cancer. In the caption, she shared a quote from her 2019 song "Courage": "I would be lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there."

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO