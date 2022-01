The hills are alive! But does that mean they're dangerous? That depends on who you ask. Last night, Saturday Night Live ventured into the world of musical governesses with an anachronistic take of the 1965 classic The Sound of Music. Longtime cast member Kate McKinnon returned as Maria, the governess who — in her own words — took the neighboring Von Trapp children and made them immediately perfect. While she declines the opportunity to do the same for the children before her, what with being stretched thin between puppet shows and fleeing the Nazis, she does bring them the next best thing: a similarly erratic former nun-turned-governess, played by Ariana DeBose.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO