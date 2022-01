Question: What are the meaning and origins of the terms “Bull” and “Bear” Markets?. Answer: A standard definition is that a bear market occurs when financial markets experience declines of 15-20% for more than two months. Bull markets occur when there are positive trends of 15-20% for more than two months. These Wall Street terms date back to a common lore that bulls attack their prey with an upward strike of their horns, while bears claw their opponents in a downward fashion, bulls for up markets and bears for down markets. As you can see, Wall Street jargon isn’t terribly sophisticated.

