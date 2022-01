In 1990 Faith Ringgold (my mother) began working on her most ambitious series of story quilts to date. It was called The French Collection and would eventually total 12. Like much of her work from the 1980s, it was dedicated to the memory of her mother, fashion designer and bon vivant Mme Willi Posey (Momma Jones, as my sister and I knew her). It tells the story of Willia Marie Simone, a fictional character Faith invented (partly in her own image, partly in that of her mother) who travels to France in 1920 at the age of 16 and marries a wealthy white American expatriate who dies soon after giving her two children, Marlena and Pierrot.

