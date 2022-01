DURHAM, N.C. — For many of us, when we think back to childhood summers or seemingly endless days spent in the classroom, these periods of time feel as though they stretched on forever. In comparison, our more recent years of adulthood often feel like they’ve passed us by in a flash. This is usually just chalked up as another one of the many peculiarities that come with growing older. Now, a fascinating study offers up a more scientific explanation: as we age, the speed in which our brains obtain and process images gradually slows, resulting in this temporal discrepancy in memories.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO