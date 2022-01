Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope said this week (January 19, 2022) they found new evidence for a massive black hole at the heart of the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10. And they said this black hole appears to be helping to create new stars. The little galaxy – which lies 30 million light-years away in the direction of the southern constellation Pyxis – contains only about a tenth the number of our Milky Way’s stars. A decade ago, this galaxy set off a debate as to whether something this small could even have a central massive black hole. The new evidence suggests Henize 2-10 does not only have a black hole at its heart, but that the hole is also causing what these astronomers called “a firestorm of new star formation.”

