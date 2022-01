There’s something powerful about the traditional Pokémon journey. You’re setting off on your own, into the wider world, ready to face whatever you find. Pokémon Legends: Arceus targets that feeling with surgical precision. This is the mashup of Pokémon and Breath of The Wild you were hoping for, for better or for worse. While the game might be missing some key elements from the series, the final product is still terrific fun. The screenshots haven’t lied to you, though. Arceus is kind of ugly sometimes.

