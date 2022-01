A solution to some of the chaos may have arisen. The South Carolina Football Coaches Association — hoping to overcome all-star game cancellations, recruiting restrictions and the college transfer portal — have created the Palmetto Combine Series. If all goes to plan, the multi-tiered event will allow up to 1,200 rising juniors and seniors to participate in one of three staged skills challenges that evaluate talent on a home-grown scale never before seen in South Carolina.

