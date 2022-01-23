A sprawling cottage in the Cotwolds that's perfect for your next group holiday

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The countdown to February 14 is on, and if you're tasked with planning a special day for you and your significant other, know that the little details matter. A meaningful way to mark the holiday of love is by sharing a meal—bonus points if it's one made from scratch. If you're planning an at-home dinner, we think using cookware and bakeware to match, like these thematic offerings from the Le Creuset Valentine's Day collection, is the way to go. These festive pieces include cocottes, braisers, cakelet pans, and more—all in shapes and with designs reminiscent of those you'll see on this heartfelt holiday. Shop the Le Creuset Heart Cocotte ($200, lecreuset.com), which has a stunning heart shape and the same durable cast iron build you love in all classic Le Creuset dishes. Valentine's Day can also fall on a chilly day. Make a tasty pot of soup from home to warm up with the Le Creuset L'Amour Collection Soup Pot ($250, lecreuset.com) that features hand-applied heart details. Here, shop all of our favorite pieces from the Valentine's Day collection to celebrate with your loved one.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO